PHE Joint Employees Association to go on strike from Jan 7

Demand release of pending salaries
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 25:
Demanding release of pending wages, casual laborers working with Public Health Engineering (PHE) Tuesday threatened to go for lockdown strike if their demands are not fulfilled.
President of Kashmir PHE Joint Employees Association (KPHEJEA), Sajad Ahmad Parray said accused government of failing to fulfill promises done with thousands of causal labourers, daily wagers and land donors.
“Except strike, we have left with no options and to met our demands lockdown strike will be observed across the state,” he said.
Parray said they are giving 10 days ultimatum to the government to fulfill demands or they will be forced to go for a strike from Jan 7 onwards.
Parray said that they have decided to lock down all the office's district wise from January 07-15 as a mark of protest as the government has failed to meet expectations of casual laborers, daily wagers and land donors.
Parray said a few months back Governor Satya Pal Malik assured that their matter will be solved but nothing has changed.
Parray said in 2018-19 budgets, the government has deliberately ignored the PHE casual labourers. “What will the benefit of water supply schemes if causal are not paid for months,” he said.
By announcing colleges and playgrounds by government nothing will achieve if poor are not being paid, he said.
While giving details about pending salaries of casual laborers in J&K, Parray said 129 crore for Kashmir and 300 crore rupees for Jammu labourers is pending with the government.
“Our files are pending in the Div com offices and issues of land donors should be also be solved as soon as possible,” he said.
Parray appealed to President, Governor and Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter so that their matter will be solved as soon as possible.
