PHE Employees Union meets Commissioner Secretary

March 29, 2019

A delegation of Public Health Engineering Employees United Front, Jammu province Thursday called on Commissioner Secretary PHE and IFC, Ajeet Shahu, to discuss various issues related to their wages and regularization.

As per an official, on the occasion, issues like regularization process of casual and other workers under SRO 520, release of pending wages of these workers together with arrears and regular payment henceforth were discussed.

The delegation also discussed providing some sort of assistance to the next of kin and application of SRO 143 for them and one-time lump sum assistance to the retiring/retired casual workers.

Commissioner Secretary gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured to look into all of their genuine grievances in a time-bound manner. He also impressed upon them to work hard and with added zeal, the official added.



