April 05, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

PHE employees’ strike enters 4th day

Protests to continue till Govt fulfills pending demands: Chairman 

Demanding regularization of services, scores of casual laborers and daily wagers working with PHE department Thursday staged a protest demonstration here at Pratap Park.
Shouting pro-justice slogans, the protestors were accompanied by their children. The workers assembled under the banner of Kashmir PHE Joint Employees Association (KPHEJEA) to press for their demands including the release of their pending wages. Chairman of the association Sajad Ahmad Parray said the government has failed to fulfill the long pending demands of the employees. All offices of PHE shall remain closed till the government responds positively to our demands, he said.
“We are without salaries for the last 20 months which is a violation of our basic rights. The government should release our salaries otherwise the situation will be different in the state,” Parray said.
He said the pending wages and regularisation of their services are the two main demands of the employees which should be fulfilled on priority basis.
Another protesting employee, Muhammad Nabi told The Rising Kashmir that they are without salaries since last 20 months.
“Our families are suffering. The studies of our children have taken hit owing to non-release of wages by the government,” he said adding that they have been working sincerely like others for the department since many years, but “unfortunately their wages are not released on time.”
The employees started their indefinite strike from April 01 and threatened mass agitation till their demands are met by the government. They also sought the Governor’s intervention in the matter.

