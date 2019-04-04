PHE employees stage protest; demand wages, regularisation of services

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Public Health Engineering (PHE) employees Wednesday staged a protest for the 3rd consecutive day here demanding wages and regularization of their services.

The protest was held under the banner of Kashmir PHE joint employees association at Press Enclave here.

Chairman of the Association Sajad Ahmad Parray decried delay in resolution of their longstanding demands. “We have been demanding payment of the pending salaries and regularisation of jobs under SRO-520," Parray said.

"Due to delay in the release of salary we are facing financial problems. We have been working sincerely but ironically our wages are pending for several months,” the protestors said.

They shouted slogans in support of their demands and also against the higher authorities in the department.

The protesting PHE workers were demanding the release of their pending wages. They alleged that due to non-release of their wages, their families were facing starvation. They were unable to pay the school fee of their children. The children of many workers have turned dropouts, they added.

ITI Trained Association and Land Donors Association also participated in the protest as a mark of solidarity. They criticized the state authorities for the exploitation of the working class and depriving them of their wages. They said that the date of the first appointment of casual and other workers be considered from the date they resumed their duty and the job be given to next kith and kin of the deceased daily wager like SRO-43 and Rs 5 lakh as special assistance be given to the retiring or retired casual worker.

The protesters said that they will assemble with their families especially children at Pratap Park on Thursday to press for their demands. CNS