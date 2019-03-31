PHE employees seek regularization, release of pending wages

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PHE Joint Employees Association held a protest here on Saturday demanding the release of their wages and regularization of services.

Scores of casual workers and daily wagers, led by the Sajad Ahmad Parray, Chairman Kashmir PHE Joint employees association, assembled at Lalchowk and marched towards the Press Enclave.

Parray while talking to media said their wages were not being released by the department.

“If our demands were not met in coming days we will lock down all the offices from April 2 to 6 and no employee will be allowed to enter the office,” Parray said.

“We are facing financial problems due to which the studies of our children have been worst affected. We are unable to pay the fee of our children,” Parray said.

“We are working in the department by leaps and wounds from the last couple of decades but we have not been paid a single penny from last one and a half year,” he said. He said our patients are without treatment because of non-availability of money.

He added that they are also demanding the regularization of services under SRO 520. The protesters requested the Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the matter.