PHE employees protest, seek release of pending wages

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Casual Labours associated with Kashmir PHE Joint Employees Association on Monday held a protest demonstration here demanding release of their pending wages.

Raising slogans, scores of the casual workers and daily wagers assembled in Pratap Park to protest against the delay in release of their wages. Holding placards reading “release our pending monthly wages,” employees sought early redressal of their concerns.

The protestors said the protest is to remind the government of promises which the later had made with the labours and daily wagers working in the department. “Our job is to provide clean drinking water to the people and it is the job of the government to release our monthly payment on time,” one of the protesting employees said.