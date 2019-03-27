PHE Deptt starts e-billing

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Public Health Engineering (PHE) has started e-billing services for collection of water usage charges for its Srinagar based consumers.

The charges can be paid online through the portal www.jkphedwaterbilling.com using the unique consumer ID’s. Besides this, the department has also started offline mode of payment for fee collection in JK Bank branches at Srinagar.

Further the department has also started the process for registration of new connections from today.





