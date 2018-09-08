PHE Deptt seeks immediate removal of toilets from water bodies’ embankments

Srinagar, September 07:
The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has called for immediate removal of Individual Household Toilets/Public Toilets from the embankment of rivers, streams, lakes and other water bodies.
“It has been brought to the notice of the PHE Department that Individual Household toilets/Public toilets, existing on the embankment of various rivers, streams, lakes and other water bodies, are directly disposing of sewage into these water bodies,” said a communication written by Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Farooq Ahmad Shah to all the Deputy Commissioners in the State.
It said such an unhygienic practice not only contaminates the water but gives rise to waterborne diseases, besides polluting the environment. “This practice is also in violation to the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010, in terms of which said practice is a punishable offence with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to Rs 10000, or both,” the communication said adding immediate demolition of these toilets has become imperative to prevent water borne diseases and to safeguard the environment.
“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, I seek your cooperation in the matter and request you to direct the field magistrates to take cognizance of the violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act and issue directions for voluntary or forceful demolition of all toilets constructed near embankments of various water bodies in a time bound manner,” the communication said adding that the field staff of the PHE, I&FC Department, shall be available to facilitate the field magistrates in achieving the set objective.