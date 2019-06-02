PHE Deptt fails to operatinalise water filtration plant at Charsoo village

June 02, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The department of Public Health Engineering has failed to operatinalise water filtration plant at Charsoo village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district due to which they face acute shortage of drinking water.

Residents from Charsoo, a village along Srinagar -Jammu national highway in neighborhood of Awantipora town, said that a rapid sand filtration plant was sanctioned for around 20 thousand souls.

Izhar Ahmad, a resident of Charsoo told that construction on the plant was started in 2011.

"The construction was completed in 2017 with a cost of rupees 9 crore. We were jubilant that portable water would be provided to us but to our disappointment PHE department failed to do so till date," he said.

Izhar said that he pleaded before authorities of PHE department including executive engineer Awantipora and chief engineer but to no avail.

Dismayed over no response from authorities of PHE, Izhar then lodged a complaint with grievence cell of JK government in 2017 and after taking cognizance of the grievance the higher authorities directed executive engineer PHE to start distributing drinking water through the plant to residents of new colony charsoo within 15 days.

"Since then two years have passed but the department is yet to supply portable water to us," he said.

Another villager, Mustaq Ahmad said that the village has been suffering from lack of drinking water from past 10 years.

"Our women have to travel to neighbouring areas including Awantipora, Hari and Bahoo for fetching drinking water," he said.

The residents informed that all formalities including trial demonstrations for the plant has already been done.

They added that leakage and other technical glitches have been rectified and demanded PHE for started to operationalise the much awaited water scheme for them.

Executive engineer PHE Awantipora, Chander Kant Sudan assured to redress the grievance. "The plant will be operationalised within 15 days," he said. He said that they couldn't operationalise it due to leakage in water storage tank. He added that till it is started, the residents will be provided drinking water directly by boosting.