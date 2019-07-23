PHE daily wagers protest against delay in wages

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Public Health Engineering (PHE) daily wagers, casual labourers, land donors and ITI workers on Monday staged a protest against the Governor led Administration for failing to release their wages from last couple of weeks.

The protesters under the banner of Kashmir PHE Joint Employees Association assembled at Srinagar's Pratap Park and marched towards Press Enclave amid sloganeering in favour of justice.

The protesters headed by its president Sajad Ahmad Parray demanded authorities to release their pending wages.

Parray while talking to reporters said that the association has decided to hold another protest on July 25 to press for their demands. They demanded authorities to fulfill the demands at an earliest. (KNS)