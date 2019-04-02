PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

The daily-wagers of Public Health Engineering (PHE) on Tuesday locked down offices across Kashmir valley as a protest, demanding release of wages pending from last about three years and regularisation of services.
Threatening to intensify their protests if their demands were not fulfilled till April 6, the employees said that they will be left with no option but to stop the water supply to the valley.
