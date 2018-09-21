PHE daily wagers demand regularization, stage protest in Poonch

NAZIM ALI MANHASPoonch
PHE daily wagers on Thursday held a protest demonstration and took out a rally in Poonch demanding regularization of services and release of pending wages.
Hundreds of PHE workers including ITI trained and CP workers assembled in the Poonch town and then started protest against government and PHE authorities.
They demanded of regularization and release of pending wages of the workers, expediting process of regularization under SRO.
They alleged that there was great resentment among the workers for causing delay in their regularization.
Many workers were carrying banners and placards in their hands projecting their demands.
“The daily wagers holding ITI diploma are without salaries and that has affected their families as they have no other source of income,” a protester , said adding they have been demanding regularization of their services for last several years but to no avail.
He said the delay in salaries have affected the education of their children. “We are unable to pay the tuition fee of our children. We fear for their future. If the authorities continue to delay our salaries we will be forced to stop sending children to schools,” he said.
The protestors demanded implementation of SRO 520 that would ensure the timely release of their salaries and regularization of services.