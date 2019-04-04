PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinagar

April 04, 2019 | Agencies

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) casual labourers, along with their children, on Thursday hit the streets in support of their demands which include release of pending wages and other benefits and regularisation of their service.

Threatening to intensify their agitation which included snapping water supply, the employees said a number of PHE offices have already been locked to protest against governments silence despite repeated assurance to resolve their long-pending demands.

The employees had locked main office in Srinagar on April 2 and announced to hold protests along with their families in the summer capital, Srinagar today.