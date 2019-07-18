About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PHDCCI Kashmir welcomes Farooq Khan as Advisor to Guv

 PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir Chapter congratulated and welcomed Farooq Khan on being inducted as Advisor to Governor.
In a statement Chairman PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya said, "We support the governor administration to bring about the desired changes for good governance and administration at grass root level."
Chaya said this decision is seen as a developmental step as he is among the people who are best suited for this profile based on his wide experience as an administrator.
"He has held many important positions in the Central and State Governments and a person of such calibre is best-fit for this position. The entire PHDCCI fraternity has full faith in his collaborative approach, his Modus Operandi, his experience and expertise."
Chaya added that look up-to the new Advisor to continue to lead the State through the road-map of peace and development.
"His induction will definitely make a difference as far as implementation of government decisions in developmental works. We wish him all the very best in all his endeavors and undertakings as the Advisor to the Governor."
Co-Chair of PHD Chamber Kashmir Baldev Singh Raina said Governor’s visionary leadership towards reinvigorating all the sectors in the state is worth acknowledging. "We entrust Governor along with his entire team of Advisors to continue the good work of inundating the state as witnessed in his administration."

 

