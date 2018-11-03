PHDCCI hails stimulus announced for MSME sector

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chairman PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (PHDCCI) Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya Friday complimented Government for announcing host of measures for revival of MSMEs.
He said such initiatives will transform entire micro, small and medium enterprises and push them substantially upward to enhancing their contribution far more to national GDP and employment generation.
Prime Minister’s meticulous and elaborate announcement of the “12-Mantra” package will be the best Diwali gift for the MSME Sector, the entrepreneurs and the huge bank of labour employed by them.
Chaya hailed Rs 6000 crore package announced for MSMEs through various technological upgradation channels.
He said it would encourage and inspire the micro, small and medium enterprises to make products and invent processes that will ensure their global participation and upscale their demand trajectory domestically.
Co-Chairman Baldev Singh Raina said measures like loan up to Rs 1 crore in 59 minutes for GST registered MSMEs with 2% interest subvention with turnover of Rs 20 lakh to Rs.5 crore, as also 5% interest subvention for pre and post shipment credit for this sector are extremely timely.
Chairman state Expert Committee on MSME of PHDCCI Kashmir Bilal Ahmed Kawoosa said the launch of TReDS and compulsory on-boarding of CPSEs on GeM portal, simplification of filing of returns under prevailing labour laws, special relaxation in environment clearances for MSMEs, special provisions for the pharma sector are still other moves that the Chamber welcomes particularly since it is the only industry association that represents the MSME.