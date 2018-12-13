PHD youth wing meets Mayor, Dy Mayor

Seeks decongestion of traffic, leasing out parking slots to youth
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar: Dec 12:
PHD Kashmir Youth Wing and Hoteliers Club Wednesday called on SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu and Deputy Mayor Sheikh Mohammad Imran at their office to apprise them about the city problems and sought their redressal on war footing basis.
The delegation which was led by Hoteliers Club Secretary General Tariq Rashid Ghani also included Chairman Young Leaders Forum Aqiqb Chaya, Co-Chairman Adnan Shah and youth committee members Sheikh Zaid, Sajad Ahmad and Sheikh Owaise.
The delegation sought special consideration for youth in tendering process of various works and leasing out parking slots to the youth entrepreneurs. It also sought engagement of youth in solid waste management though BSUP schemes.
PHD Kashmir also sought special grievance cell for youth and fast tracking of NoCs at the corporation so that youth don’t have to waste much time in getting works done .
They also sought regulation of the traffic at old city and at prime locations like Zero Bridge in Srinagar and removal of the encroachment to ease traffic movement. PHD Kashmir also suggested providing a particular heritage theme based facade to the old city to attract tourists to the place.
The PHD Kashmir also drew the attention of the Mayor to the open drains in the old city and was urged that sewerage system must be upgraded so that refuse is not spilled over the roads.
PHD Kashmir expressed its full support to SMC in creating sanitation awareness among masses to make Srinagar city clean and beautiful.
Both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor gave patient hearing to the delegation and assured that problems confronting city will be sorted out. He also assured that NOC will be made available online to the people so that they don’t have to move from pillar to post to procure it.
The Mayor also assured that they are setting up a robust grievance cell which will look after the complaints and the issues of the general public and their redressal will be done on fast track basis.
To ease the traffic at Zero bridge, the Mayor said they are considering turning footbridge connecting Bund to Rajbagh for traffic which will be further connected to a flyover that will land near Samgarmal Complex at MA Link Road.