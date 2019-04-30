PhD scholar among six arrested in Banihal car bomb explosion: IGP Jammu

April 30, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

Citing concern over collaboration between Hizb and Jaish militant outfits to target forces, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, M.K Sinha on Monday claimed to have arrested six militants including suicide bomber and a PhD scholar from Punjab, in car bomb explosion in Banihal.

“We have arrested six militants including suicide bomber namely Owais Amin son of Mohammed Amin resident of Shopian,” said IGP MK Sinha, while speaking to media persons on Monday evening. He informed that the case has been handed over to National Investigation Agency for further investigation. One militant wanted in the case is still at large, while six militants have been arrested.

The IGP Jammu said that Owais (suicide bomber) was interrogated by the special team of Special Operation Group (SOG) headed by SSP SOG Sandeep Mehta and Special Investigation Team (SIT) team members. During the interrogation, Owais revealed involvement of Umar Shafi son of Mohammed Shafi, and Aqib Shah, son of Mohammed Shafi Shah both residents of Vehil in Shopian in the car bomb explosion.

“Both these militants were arrested, and questioned by the police, following which, they disclosed names of Shahid Wani alias Watson son of Mohammed Ayub Wani resident of Kinhama in Shopain and Wasim Ahmed Dar alias Doctor son of Abdul Majid Dar resident of Chakora in Pulawama. They too were arrested by the police teams with support from Kashmir police,” he said.

Similarly, on the discloser of Wasim and acting on specific information, another member of Hizbul module involved in the car blast namely Hillal Manto son of Ghulam Mantoo resident of Chakora in Pulwama was arrested by the SOG Jamu team headed by Iftikar Choudhary from Central University Bathinda (Punjab) where he was pursuing his PhD.

During his interrogation, the IGP said, Mantoo revealed that he was close confidant of HM Commander Dr Saifullah who is operating in South Kashmir. “Hillal revealed that IED was fabricated by a group of militants including Waseem alias doctor, HIllal himself, Munna Bihari (a Pakistani militant of Jaish-e-Muhammed), Shah Jahan of Pulwama also of Jais and Sahil Abdullah. Sahil has been missing from his residence after the incident and possibly he has joined militant ranks.

The IGP further said that, during the course of investigation, “We learnt that there were two modules of Hizbul led by Dr Safullaah of Pulwama and Rais Khan alias Imad Khan of Shopian, who were involved in fabrication of IED in the car and various other things related to explosion,” said IGP Jammu.

He said that “There was active collaboration with Jaish-e-Muhammed militant outfit and Hizbul-Mujahideen. The master mind of IED blast is Munna Bihari –a Pakistani militant active in South Kashmir and he is associated with Jaish of Pakistan.” “Another militant of Jaish, Shahjahan was also active in the fabrication of the IED. The IED was handy work of Jaish and HM. The group that was involved in the fabrication of IED in car done under the Command of Pak militant Munna Bihari,” said the IGP.

Blaming student wing of Jamat for radicalization of youth in Kashmir, the IGP said, Mantu was active worker of Jamat-e- Tuliba – which is student wing of Jamat-e-Islami.

“Owais Amin and his friend Omar - Aquib were working for Rais as Over Ground Workers (OGWs), and all four of them were involved in stone pelting in the post-Burhan phase. The selection of these militants, involved in the car explosion in Banihal, had no FIR registered against them. Those who were off the radar were picked up intelligently by the militants to carry out fidayeen attack,” he added.

He said that Rais Khan became active in 2018 in HM, and then, Omar, Owais and Aqib came in his contact and worked as OGWs. “In March this year, Omar told Owais to prepare for a major mission. Later, the entire conspiracy was hatched in Shopian because these two boys Owais and Omar were in Srinagar since Owais was pursing BBA and Omar was doing BCA student,” he claimed quoting police investigation.

He said that “They were called in Shopain where Shahid facilitated their meetings. All these boys have been arrested. IED was fabricated in an area of Shopian. Owais Amin was motive by the HM Commander Rayees Ahmed Khan and Omar Shafi to carry out attack on the security forces on directions from HM Chief Commander Riyaz Naikoo.

“Aqib led Owais to Qazigund from where they were taken to Ramsoo and Banihal. Several attempts were made to carry out suicide attack on the security forces, but failed because the IED failed to explode. After several failed attempt, he was told to explain via whatsapp video call by his handler. He parked the car in Banihal for repair where two militants namely Wasim and Sahil Abdullah and repaired the car,” he added.

He said that Abdullah became active after Banihal’s failed suicide attack, and not in custody, he has joined Hizb militant outfit.

“On May 30, another attempt to target CRPF convey was made but again, the IED did not explode, though the explosion was partial. Amin escaped from a broken window. Later, he was caught by the security forces from Banihal while trying to flee back to Kashmir,” said the IGP.