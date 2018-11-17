PHD Kashmir welcomes constitution of ‘Himalayan State Regional Council’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter Friday welcomed decision by NITI Aayog to establish Himalayan State Regional Council in a bid to ensure sustainable development of the Himalayan region.
NITI Aayog has constituted the ‘Himalayan State Regional Council' to ensure sustainable development of the Himalayan region.
PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter said that Council has been constituted to review and implement the identified action points based on the reports of working groups which will be established along thrust areas to prepare a roadmap for action in Himalayan States.
Chairman of PHDCCI Kashmir Chapter, Mushtaq Chaya said consequent to the discussions at the 1st PHDCCI States Conclave held in Gulmarg, Srinagar on 28th and 29th April 2018, it was decided that a “Hilly States Council” will be formed by PHDCCI.
The objective of the Hilly States’ Council was to promote the industrial growth of the states and the State GDPs.
The PHDCCI’s Hilly States’ Council framed by PHDCCI in June-2018 has been continuously working closely with the Central Government on the industrial policy and other matters of the Himalayan States.
The Constitution of Himalayan States Regional Council by NITI Ayog has given impetus to the suggestions made by PHDCCI Hilly States Council and the HSRC can regularly assess and rank Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) states based on their performance (in protecting their natural resources and ecosystem) and provide recommendations for incentives. The Council will act as the nodal agency for sustainable development in the Himalayan region which has 12 States, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
The council will be chaired by VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, and will consist of Chief Secretaries of the 12 Himalayan States as well as secretaries of central ministries, among others. It will review and implement identified action points based on the reports of five working groups. These five working groups have been tasked to prepare a roadmap for revival of springs in Himalayas for water security, monitor tourism sector standards and strengthen skill & entrepreneurship with focus on identified priority sectors.