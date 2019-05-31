PHD Kashmir meets Farooq

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir headed by its Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, Co-Chair Baldev Singh Raina, and Zahoor Ahmed Tramboo met the newly elected Member of Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday.

The delegation of PHDCCI Kashmir congratulated National Conference and felicitated its party president Dr Farooq Abdullah for winning Lok Sabha elections.

Chaya said despite all the notions and problems people voted for NC which reflects their faith in this party and their yearning for change in the State.

“We hope that the party works for the development of the J&K State and ensure a strong representation of our issues to the Central Government.”

Chaya said with the election of the Abdullah they are expecting big changes in the State.

“We look forward to his leadership and wish him all the success for the upcoming assembly elections.”

Also present in the meeting were PHD Chamber Expert Committee on Sports and Youth Affairs Tariq Ghani, Committee on MSME, Textiles, Agriculture & Allied Agriculture Bilal Ahmad Kawoosa, Committee on Horticulture, Food Processing & Education Showkat Chowdhary, Committee on FMCG (Retail/Whole Sale) Local Trade & Taxation Jan Mohammad Kaul, Committee on Golf, Tourism, Culture & Entertainment Vicky Shaw Task Force on Forest & Environment Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, Task Force on Health, Women Empowerment & Entrepreneurship and Energy Qaiser Mir, PHD Chamber Young Business Leaders & Startup Forum Chairman- Akib Chaya.