PHD Kashmir Chapter urges Guv to roll back SAC decisions on JKB

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 26:
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Kashmir Chapter has opposed the State Administrative Council (SAC) brining J&K Bank Ltd under its full control and declaring it a Public Sector Undertaking.
PHD Chamber has urged governor Satya Pal Malik to roll back its decisions on J&K Bank which it said is truly a people’s bank.
In a statement, Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir Chapter Mushtaq Chaya said J&K Bank has been serving the people of the state even in testing times and has transformed the economy of the State by infusing huge capital in various sectors.
Chaya said SAC decisions on JKB has catastrophic effects as is evident from the other PSUs which have only turned white elephants for the State exchequer.
PHDCCI Kashmir Chapter Chairman said J&K Bank in the past has done very well and over 90 percent of the State’s population is linked with the bank directly or indirectly.
Chaya further said thousands of the educated youth have got employed with the bank and the recruitment process is recurring which keeps hopes of the local youth alive.
He said J&K Bank has been providing financial assistance to the local population which has helped them grow business even in testing times.
Co-Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir Chapter Zahoor Tramboo said most of the decisions taken by the SAC are policy decisions and do not come under the ambit of the powers of SAC conferred upon it by the constitution of J&K.
“The constitution is amply clear in absence of a political government, the governor under article 92 of J&K constitution can only carry on with day to day administrative affairs of the state.”
He said the Bank is a listed company which will be governed by banking laws.
“Local population is are its shareholders and government has only 59.3 percent holding. The SAC can’t overrule the aspirations of the other shareholders who have expressed satisfaction with the bank’s performances,” said Co-Chairman.