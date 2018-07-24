PHD Kashmir Chapter holds meeting with Advisor Kumar

Seek execution of developmental schemes in time
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir Chapter held an interactive meeting with Advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar (IAS) Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The delegation discussed the issues pertaining to the various schemes and projects of Prime Minister’s Development Package for the different sectors.
Delegates representing PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter headed by Mushtaq Chaya hailed the efforts of Governor and his Cabinet which is working for the development of each sphere of the J&K State.
At the moment, PHDCCI Kashmir Chapter presented a representation asking for the intervention in the execution of the schemes and projects in the Valley through the proper monitoring and at real-time as delay in completion of these lead to incurring of more costs.
The advisor was requested to counter the negative perception and media campaign to attract the domestic and foreign tourists to valley.
For the sector of Civil Aviation and in order to curb the exorbitant airfares the Chamber suggested to include the Old Airport Rangreth and Awantipora Airport under Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAAN) and stressed upon expediting the process of night flights to Srinagar and lessen the various airport security formalities which are unique to Srinagar Airport to give a boost to Tourism.
The Chamber requested to address the menace of traffic jams in the City and advocated in creating the social media accounts and official email Ids for all police station for ease of communication.
Furthermore the Chamber requested the Advisor to help in implementation of the Plastic Waste Management Rule of 2011 which mandates a proper system for disposal of Plastic Waste and ban to manufacture, import, storage and usage of all ploythene carry bags.
The Chamber also discussed the Health & Medical Education by appealing for the availability of Generic Medicine in all Health Centers and Hospitals under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Scheme including subsidized Dialysis & Cancer treatment Services to poor patients.
The Chamber also deliberated on the finalizing the Sports Policy of the J&K State & provision of a special package to give a direction & overall development of the Sports & Youth Services Sector of J&K. Also in the sphere of Food Civil supplies & Consumer Affairs the Chamber pleaded to the Advisor for Continuous advertising the Government rate List of essential commodities and at the same time keep a strict check on the application of the prices at the market level.
Lastly the PHD Chamber requested for an Online File Tracking System (FTS) in all the Government departments of J&K and Automation of these departments especially Revenue Department of J&K under e-Governance Project.