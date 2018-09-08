PHD Kashmir calls on chief secretary

Chaya seeks implementation of budget announcements
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 7:
A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir Chapter headed by its Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya held an interactive meeting with Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Friday in his Office Chamber at Civil Secretariat Srinagar.
The Session was held to discuss the issues pertaining to the Tourism, Trade, Education, Industry & Commerce and other sectors of the State.
At the outset, the delegation of PHD Chamber extended gratitude to chief Secretary for including PHDCCI Kashmir as member in Industry Advisory Committee.
The delegation sought the intervention pertaining to the non-implementation of budget announcements especially the Government Order of Finance Department for treating hotels and resorts at par with industry for payment of power tariff, and reimbursement of GST to hotels under MSME Act at par with other Industries.
The delegation also sought intervention in different issues of Industries and Commerce and Education sector.
A detailed representation was submitted where issues and suggestions of every sector of state economy was submitted.
The Chief Secretary`s openness and his enthusiasm towards development of state impressed PHDCCI.
Chief Secretary talked of his plan and shared his vision.