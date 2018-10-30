PHD Chamber launches MSME web portal

Rising Kashmir News
With the aim of bringing progress to state’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the PHD Chamber of Commerce (PHDCCI), Kashmir Chapter launched the ‘PHD Portal for MSME, http://www.phdmsme.in/’ during the High Level Steering Committee Meeting of State Chapter at Srinagar.
Through the portal, the Chamber will play a pivotal role in providing facilitation and value added services to its members.
Detailing about the activities to be undertaken under this portal, PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya said MSMEs need a lot of hand-holding and mentoring from various domain experts for their continuous growth.
The web portal will provide a rich platform to disseminate knowledge and mentoring to MSMEs in their various functional areas like banking, finance, marketing, exports, government procurement and other areas.
He said, “The portal provides information on all schemes implemented by the Ministry of MSME at one place. MSME units and entrepreneurs have always been complaining that the information on Government schemes was not available at a single place or there is no outreach or awareness of schemes and that is why I personally believe that such a compilation was certainly the need of the hour.”
The great thing about this portal is that the project reports compilation in this web portal has 300 readymade project ideas that would be very useful and handy for potential entrepreneurs who would want to start a new business enterprise. The above windows are being made operational by providing required information to build a rich library for the use of MSMEs.
Zahoor Ahmad Tramboo, Co-Chairman, PHDCCI Kashmir Chapter on the occasion said that despite the contribution of the MSME sector in the country, it is not given appropriate attention and importance. Highlighting the significance of the sector, he said that over 80 per cent of jobs in industry are given by MSME with just 20 per cent of investment.
Tramboo emphasized and urged different stakeholders and tech savvy youths of State to take advantage of the newly launched portal. He said that with the help of this portal PHD Chamber would be providing one single window to MSMEs to access information on all schemes Product wise and Category wise implemented by Various Ministries.
Baldev Singh Raina Co-Chairman PHDCCI termed the move revolutionary and added that the portal is a bridge between MSMEs, Government Institutions and different service providers to facilitate their linkages.
All government assistance schemes offered by different Ministries for providing assistance to the MSME sector have been clubbed and consolidated and brought under one portal.
These schemes can be accessed sector wise, product wise or by querying for a specific scheme. This portal will also facilitate to establish linkages of our members, with banks and financial Institutions including NBFCs to help them raise loans and credit facilities. The chamber is developing a technology bank with information about technology sourcing and new and innovative technologies for the MSME sector.