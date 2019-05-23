PHD Chamber Kashmir hails VC KU for A+ grade

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter headed by Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya, Co-Chairman Baldev Singh Raina and Zahoor Ahmed Tramboo commended Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University Professor Talat Ahmad and the Monitoring and Steering Committee for scoring A grade with an impressive 3.31 Institutional Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) on a scale of 4 in the recent reaccreditation cycle by National Assessment and Accreditation Council for Kashmir University.

The Chamber’s Regional Chapter congratulated to all the students, staff, faculty, alumni and other stakeholders of Kashmir University for this stupendous achievement.

Chairman Kashmir Chapter Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya said that the Kashmir University is one of the premier institutions of higher education and has proved to be a milestone in the part of academic excellence.

This recognition by NAAC instills confidence in Kashmir University and its teaching, non-teaching faculty, students, scholars and alumni that a collective, hard work in the service of our society will always be appreciated by all. This milestone for Kashmir University reflects the sheer hard-work and untiring effort by all members of the university, and it’s Administration. The PHD Chamber wishes to congratulate all faculty members, staff and students for this recognition.

The Chamber also hailed the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Talat Ahmad who is focused on creating an enabling environment that makes the University and its constituents increasingly relevant to regional development through cutting-edge research, teaching and learning and setting an example of a green university, with transparency and accountability as hallmarks of its governance and under his leadership the Kashmir University is achieving its targets and stands out a shining example of a good university, nationally.