PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter felicitates JK Bank Chairman

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Kashmir Chapter called upon the chairman and CEO J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed at Corporate Headquarters. A statement of the Chamber said the Bank Chairman had a detailed interaction meeting with the delegation of PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter led by Chambers’ Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya during which the delegation commended J&K Bank for registering an impressive 129% growth in the bank’s Net Profit The Chairman PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya while acknowledging the support and guidance of Chairman & CEO J&K Bank in navigating the bank in challenging environment said that J&K Bank continues to maintain a fortified balance sheet.

The financial performance of the Bank in terms of both business volumes and revenues is extremely strong and commendable. People of the state have very high expectations from J&K Bank, as it is considered as “people’s own bank” which is pride for any brand in itself. The banks’ growth is directly linked with the development of the J&K state. It is considered as the economic lifeline of J&K people and the Bank plays a very decisive role in the economic development of J&K state. Chaya expressed his gratitude for JK Bank for remaining the backbone of J&K’s Economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman JK Bank Parvez Ahmed expressed gratitude to the PHD Chamber Kashmir for the support shown to the Bank. Interacting with the delegation of PHDCCI he said, “When it comes to the functioning of the Bank in our state it is not only about business numbers alone it is beyond banking, beyond any commercial objective. The emotional equity we have with the people of the state motivates us to work for the economic upliftment of our people. Business numbers are the byproduct of this work which is actually beyond business. My vision is to take this Bank to soaring heights and make it a real catalyst for growth and empowerment of the people of our state.”

He further said, “We get huge support from all the stakeholders whether it is our Board of Directors, the state government, the investors, millions of our customers, media, our society and results are there for everyone to see.”

During the meeting, it was decided that in next month the PHD Chamber and JK Bank will be signing some line of cooperation between in certain areas of economic development and Investment in the state.

Also praising the efforts of J&K Bank Chairman, Baldev Singh Raina said that an eminent personality of his stature and experience are key points to help the bank achieve such continued growth. It is through his vision and focusing on the potential to create long-term value that this financial conglomerate has pursued its priorities with vigour. He also commended the management team, business heads & operative staff of the Bank for their hard-wearing collaborative efforts and successfully registering this robust growth.

Baldev said that the J&K Bank has always played a laudable role in empowering people, strengthening the economy, and pursuing growth of the state. He said this financial institution is connected to its roots and its people in the state. The bank reached to the unreached sectors of the state through more tailored schemes and explored the untapped potential available at the grass root level under the guidance and leadership of its Chairman.

Zahoor A. Tramboo while commending the efforts of JK bank said that the JK Bank from past so many years has worked relentlessly towards the development of State and prosperity for the people. And the J&K Bank is rightfully known as “People’s Own Bank”. He said that we all hail the performance of J&K Bank to scale up their performance and achieve new heights of success. In the end the delegation praised and wished the Bank many more such endeavors and growth onward and upward.

