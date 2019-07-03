PHD Chamber Kashmir celebrates World Sports Journalist’s Day

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sports Committee of PHD Chamber Of Commerce and Industry Kashmir organised ‘World Sports Journalists Day’ in Collaboration with Sports Unlimited Magazine in a colorful ceremony held here at Bukhara Restaurant at Sara City Center.

Valley’s prominent sportspersons attended the function. The event was hosted and organized by the only and first Female Sports Journalist of J&K Shahana Fatima who is the Editor in Chief of Sports Unlimited Magazine.

Shahana also launched Sports Development and Players Welfare Trust on the occasion.

Zamir Thakur, Sajid Yousuf Dar, Samiullah Beigh, Ahmed Ashfaq and Tariq Rashid Ghani were also present on the occasion.

Dar said through hard work and sincere efforts, the sports journalists give extensive coverage to the sports events.

Shahana Fatima who is also Sports Committee Co-Chair of PHDCCI described in detail the importance of Sports Journalists Day and the reasons behind its celebration.

President JKFA Zamir Thakur, PHD Kashmir Chapter and Chowhdry Group felicitated Shahana Fatima for her outstanding contribution towards sports promotion.