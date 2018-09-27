PHD Chamber holds workshop on Capacity Building of existing MSMEs, Start-Ups

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a workshop on “Capacity Building of Existing MSMEs and Start-Ups” on 24 September, 2018 at Kashmir University, Srinagar.
The workshop was organised in partnership with the Kashmir University, J&K Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank. The Chief Guest of the Convention was Ram Mohan Mishra, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India and Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor Kashmir University.
Eminent delegates of the event included Anil Khaitan President PHD Chamber; Mushtaq A Chaya, Chairman PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter; Rene Van Berkel UNIDO Representative; Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi HOD Management Studies Kashmir University; Kuldeep Raj Gupta, Regional Head ICICI Bank; Atif Andrabi Regional Head (J&K) ICICI Bank, Baldev Singh Raina, Co-Chairman PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter and Dr. H.P. Kumar Advisor MSME, PHD Chamber.
While addressing all the Dignitaries Mushtaq A Chaya said that Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) including startups and microenterprises, are the vital sector of the state economy.
He said they are the driving force behind a large number of innovations and contribute to the national growth through employment generation, investments and exports.
“It becomes imperative to give special attention for growth of MSMEs since they have the huge potential. PHD Chamber is spearheading its efforts to enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs by organizing these Entrepreneurial capacity building workshops and programmes and have been conducting MSME Conventions to address these issues and more.”
Ram Mohan Mishra hailed the efforts of the PHD Chamber for contributing and benefiting the various sectors of the economy.
He said in today’s environment, the MSME sector in India is facing huge challenges to be able to play their due role in the economy as well to remain competitive in the era of globalization and liberalization. “Hence these Conventions and programmes are necessary to be organized as these help MSME’s to come together and formulate the agenda for progress.”
An MoU was signed at the event between the PHD Chamber and Kashmir University to strengthen the association between the Chamber and the University.
According to the MoU, PHD Chamber & Kashmir University has decided to work jointly and organise various programs strengthening Industry- Academia association and work for the benefit & development of the students.
The MoU was exchanged between PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter Chairman Mushtaq A Chaya & Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi HOD Management Studies Kashmir University.
The workshop concluded with technical sessions on Promotional Assistance for setting up of New Business and Startups & Marketing Opportunities for MSMEs, Innovation & Technology.
The speakers who also addressed in the technical session included Om Chaudhary, ICICI Bank; Bilal Kawoosa, Chairman Expert Committee MSME PHDCCI Kashmir; Suhail Alaqband, Assistant Director MSME DI Srinagar and Ranu Mookerjee, Sr. Training Manager, GeM Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India.
In her presentation for the technical session Mookerjee discussed the “Government e- Market” commonly referred as GeM , usage of GeM for buyers and sellers, buyer registration drive to on board government agencies and vendor registration drive with special focus on MSMEs. She said that the GeM platform provides online, end to end solution for procurement of commonly used goods and services for all Central Government Departments and State Governments. Public Sector Units and affiliated bodies. She further added that the GeM has completed two years and as on 26 August 2018 and it has crossed Rs 10,800 crore in value terms and 6.96 lakh in volume of transactions through the platform.
She said more than 1.35 lakh sellers offer 4.43 lakh products on the GeM platform which has 26,500 organizations as buyers. It has led to an overall average saving in cost of procurement to the tune of about 25%.