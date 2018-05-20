PHD Chamber demands GoI special industrial package to J&K

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A delegation of PHD Chamber headed by President Anil Khaitan met Ramesh Abhishek Secretary DIPP Ministry of Commerce & Industry Udyog Bhawan New Delhi.
The delegation submitted a detailed representation for framing the Industrial Policy of Himalayan States.
In meeting, the president said that the Himalayan States Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh though rich with immense natural resources, lively scenic beauty are not industrially developed and the socio-economic infrastructure is also lacking.
The Chamber suggested that J&K, HP & UK should receive all the benefits which the North Eastern States are presently availing under NEIDS (North East Industrial Development Scheme-2017) which was approved by Government of India on 21 March 2018.
The delegation also demanded special package to promote tourism industry, Industry based on local raw material promoting local farmer, Industry based on Agri and Farmer waste based, Industry based on Timber ( Forest & Social forest based), promotion of export from these state, Industry based on tourist as its target customer giving opportunity of local talent, skilled or unskilled local youth engaged in marketing with priority to use local raw material or products and Special incentive to promote Electronic industry and mobile and mobile part industry.
In this regard, few suggestions represented by PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya were submitted that includes Central Capital Investment Incentive for Access to Credit, Central Comprehensive Insurance Incentive, Goods and Service Tax (GST) Reimbursement and Employment Incentive, among others were Submitted which are elaborated below and were submitted in addition to NEIDS Scheme Benefits.