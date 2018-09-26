PHC Bemina faces official apathy, patients suffer

Medicines available, will look into complaints: CMO Srinagar
Medicines available, will look into complaints: CMO Srinagar
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Sep 25:
Primary Health Centre (PHC), Bemina on the Srinagar outskirts presents a grim picture of the healthcare facilities in Kashmir as it lacks life-saving drugs, adequate medical, paramedical staff and medical equipment leaving people worried.
According to the residents, the health facility was sanctioned in late 90s and continues to function from a rented building having few rooms affecting primary healthcare services.
“Despite having a huge area to cater there is no X-ray facility which is unfortunate. Few days ago an injured boy went to the facility. He was asked to move to another hospital for stitches,” Chairman of Bemina Development and Welfare Forum, Syed Ali Safvi said.
The primary health care facility shuts at 4 PM and has failed in providing 24 hours emergency services over the years. During night time, no one remains available.
“It has an ambulance which is not available round the clock. The situation is pathetic. Patients suffer especially during night hours,” Safvi said.
He alleged that the employees of the health centre advise patients to ‘bring first aid from private shops’ stating a ‘nexus’ between drug shops and hospital employees.
In Bemina, many families fall under Below Poverty Line (BPL) who can’t afford private hospitals. The PHC caters to areas like Garipora, Sebdan, Dooru, Dargund, Dandoosa, Harkar Mohalla, Hamdania Colony and other interior areas.
“Government has turned a blind eye towards us. The PHC itself narrates the official apathy. Lack of facilities including paramedical staff, equipment and lack of life-saving drugs are not available here,” Safvi alleged.
The residents have many times requested the government to allot 2 kanals of land for the construction of the building for PHC. They had submitted the same to the health department but there has been no progress till date.
“We appeal the government to provide state land for the construction of a building so that patients do not suffer anymore. The PHC has failed to perform due to inadequate physical infrastructure and insufficient quantities of drugs,” he said.
Before constructing a hospital, the health department is not following the norms set by Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS). According to norms a sub-centre should be for a population of 5000, a PHC for 30,000 and a CHC/District Hospital for 1,00,000 population.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar, Dr Talat Jabeen said she will look into matter. “There are medicines available. It can’t provide 24 hours services as it has no building. We will look into complaints,” she said.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com