Phase-I of Jhelum dredging to be completed by March 2019: Govt

Farooq Shah seeks proactive, time-bound action on Flood Mitigation Plan
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 29:
Secretary PHE, I&FC, Farooq Ahmed Shah today called upon the engineers of the Flood Control Department to increase their visibility on ground and take proactive initiatives to achieve set goals for flood protection works in the State. The Secretary issued these directions while chairing a high-level meeting to review the functioning of Flood Mitigation plans here today.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineer I&FC, M. M Shahnawaz, Director, Disaster Management Amir Ali, Ex- Chief Engineers, Experts, Superintendent Engineers, Executive Engineers of I&FC department and officers of allied departments.
The meeting was informed that in 1st phase, Rs 399.29 crore flood recovery project was taken up under Prime Ministers Development Package (PMDP). It was informed that the Ist phase of dredging and de-silting of River Jhelum and Flood Spell Channels will be completed by March 2019.
It was disclosed that out of Rs 399.29 crore, an amount of Rs 142.33 crore has been paid as land compensation of Flood Spill Channel (FSC) at Shariefabad and Naidkhai, Rs 82.00 crore for Re-Sectioning of FSC, while Rs 35 crore have been expended for construction of two bridges on FSC at Shariefabad and Naidkhai.
With regard to dredging of River Jhelum in various stretches, Rs 46 crore has been spent so far, while as Rs 73 crore for flood protection works on River Jehlum and vulnerable spots from Khannabal to Baramulla and Rs 20.96 crore have been spent on other project sub-heads.
The Secretary was informed that the amount has been spent on the works pertaining to flood protection, anti-erosion, widening of the river, raising of embankments, re-sectioning, de-silting and dredging of the river under the flood management plan.
He also directed officials to ensure zero tolerance of encroachments on the banks of FSC, Jhelum and other water bodies. He said that if any officer is found delaying the removal of encroachments, strict action will be taken against the officials.
He said that any defaulter contractor or the contractor working not upto the mark will face cancellation of their allotted tenders. He said that the projects are of utmost importance and Governor Administration is personally monitoring the project. He said these works once finished will greatly reduce the risks of flood in the coming years.
The meeting was informed that 2nd phase Flood mitigation plan amounting to Rs. 1684 Cr will start very soon for which survey is under process through web cost sister concern of CWC.
The Secretary said that Governor Administration is keen to provide liberal funding for these projects.
He said that dredging unit in Baramulla will be revived. For the purpose, the Secretary said two more dredgers machines will be purchased soon, and tenders in this regard have already been finalized. Men and machinery will work 24x7, employees will be given trainings for driving of dredgers, added Farooq.
The meeting also discussed about the proposal to connect Anchar Lake with Sindh nallah.
The Secretary also directed concerned officers to start desilting work of Chunt Khul on war footing basis, for which the SOPs put in place by the LAWDA have been discussed threadbare.
To deal with any kind of flood threat in future, the Secretary impressed for keeping field staff and Machinery ready.
On the occasion, Director Disaster Management, Ex- Chief Engineers and Experts of flood control gave their valuable suggestions to protect valley from the floods in future.