PG aspirants anxious as KU delays entrance test till September

June 24, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Won’t let academic year of students go waste: Controller Examinations

After conducting the examination of five papers in 55 days, the Undergraduate (UG) students of 2016 batch are at the verge of losing one academic year as the University of Kashmir (KU) has decided to hold the PG entrance test in September 2019.

The students said they won’t be able to fetch admissions in other universities across India if KU will hold the entrance test in the month of September.

One of the aggrieved students, Asiya Imtiyaz (name changed) said, “KU has already ruined our one academic year. We won't be able to get admission in any of the universities outside or in Kashmir valley like Central University as they demand the certificates to be produced in original in the counseling sessions for July-August.”

The students said that KU has already ruined one academic year of their senior batch (2015 batch) by delaying exams followed by late declaration of results.

“Many of our seniors from 2015 batch were not allowed to apply for the admission to Post Graduate (PG) courses despite KU’s fault for not conducting the examinations of backlog 4th-semester on time,” Asiya said.

“Similar is the case with the 2016 batch students. We were supposed to complete the UG course in three years, but four years have passed and KU is contemplating to ruin our academic year by holding the entrance test in September,” she said.

In the year 2018, the Kashmir University took 55 days to conduct the examination of this batch which started on April 17 and ended on June-10-2018. However, the semester comprises of just five papers.

The students of 2015 batch also allege of losing one academic year due to the callous attitude of KU saying, “In our 4th-semester we had appeared for the regular examinations in November 2017 and the results were declared nearly after nine months on July 18, 2018.”

The 2016 outgoing UG batch said, “We posted this grievance on Governor's Grievance Cell. The Governor assured us that the exam will be held in July-August, but now the authorities are going against that as well.”

“Our degree started in April 2016 and should have been completed by the end of 2018, but we are yet to appear for the exams in our two semesters,” said another student.

Controller examination KU, Farooq Ahmad Mir said, “As of now we are working for the PG entrance test which is scheduled to be held in September 2019. There is no question of dropping one admission session. We have even intimated all concerned college principals to send their feedback with regard to the competition of syllabi, so that we can hold PG entrance test at the earliest.”

Mir said the 2016 civil unrest in Kashmir valley was the main reason for delay in examinations and declaration of results of this batch.