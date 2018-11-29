Petty politics, state apathy turns Sopore into 'open garbage pit'

Noor ul HaqSopore Nov 28:
Petty politics and apathy of state administration has turned Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district into an 'open garbage pit' with locals and people associated with business being at the receiving end.
Locals and traders of Sopore town said that the former legislators of two constituencies- Sopore and Sangrama have made the life of people hell for their petty political interests. They appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik of immediate intervention for saving Sopore and it's water bodies.
“It is like two giant marauding elephants creating ruckus. One former legislator didn't not allow dumping the garbage in his area while as another too instigated the locals. The tons of garbage produced on a daily basis is dumped in colonies, river banks or kept on roadsides,” said Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan, a member of Traders Federation Sopore.
He said that Sopore stenches and all credit goes to former Sopore and Sangrama legislators for all the mess in the town.
“No one wants to save Sopore and Jehlum from getting polluted and destroyed. Neither the elected representatives nor the people,” he added.
Once a prosperous town of Jammu and Kashmir, known for its apple production and holding Asia’s second largest fruit mandi, Sopore town is crumbling under the tons of garbage generated on a daily basis.
Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council Sopore Anees Chowdhary said that Sopore generates 16-17 metric tons of garbage on a daily basis and there is not a single dumping site available in the town. He said that Municipal Council Sopore is helpless.
“In absence of a solid waste management facility we are forced to use land fill techniques. If we will stop land fill techniques, Sopore will stink. Several times in past, we had asked the district and state administration to allot a specific land to dump the garbage but it seems no one is serious about Sopore,” Anees Chowdhary said.
He said that Sopore Municipal Council is using services of rag pickers to separate polythene and plastics from the garbage which makes it easy to dump raw garbage using landfill techniques.
He said that there is an immediate need of a dumping site to keep Sopore green and clean.
A trader Haji Mohammad Ashraf from Sopore said that the turf war among former legislators and lack of interest of successive governments has destroyed the scenic beauty of Sopore town. He said that in absence of a proper solid waste management facility, the garbage heaps are a common scene in the town.
“The solid waste including plastic bags, polythene and hospital garbage is being dumped on road sides, river banks and open spaces in the town. People of Sopore are the highest tax payers in the state since they are attached with horticulture and agriculture but when it comes to development, there is nothing like that in the area,” he added.
An official at Sopore Municipal Council said that a dumping site was identified at Adipora in Sopore, falling under the constituency of former legislator Sopore Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, which was opposed by locals and legislator and same happened to land identified in Tulbul Sopore, which was opposed by local residents along with the help of their former legislator Basharat Bukhari.
He said that another vast government land was identified in Watayien in Sopore outskirts but army didn’t allow the department to dump garbage there.
Even after sustained campaign by the civil society, trader’s body and a mention about dumping site in state assembly in 2017, the tons of garbage is still being dumped in the streets, markets and river banks of Sopore posing severe threat to environment, water and the health of residents.