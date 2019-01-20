Petroleum companies must maintain contingency stock in snow bound areas: Ganai

Reviews stock, supply position of LPG, petroleum products in JK
Jammu:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Saturday reviewed the stock and supply position of LPG, kerosene and petroleum products in the state, here at a high level meeting attended by senior functionaries of Kashmir and Jammu Divisions.
Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA, Dr. Abdul Rashid, Director FCS&CA Kashmir, Director FCS&CA Jammu, Controller LMD and representatives of Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum besides other senior officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir attended the meeting through video conferencing. With regard to the winter stocking, the meeting was informed that total 245844 LPG Cylinders, 3019 KLs of MS, 10079 KLs of HSD and 4683Kls of SKO have been stocked in remote and inaccessible areas of Kashmir valley. Adequate supply of these commodities have also been stocked in Jammu Division, the meeting was informed.
The Advisor while taking stock of existing supply of LPG, diesel, kerosene oil and petroleum products, directed for ensuring adequate availability of these commodities in snow bound areas in the state. He directed the companies to maintain a contingency stock of LPG of at least 21 days for snow bound areas so that the local populace does not suffer.
The Advisor asked Director FCS&CA Kashmir to submit the utilization certificate of the supply of Kerosene oil so that further quota is released well in advance.
The Advisor directed Controller LMD to take necessary steps for proper covering and hygiene of food items including meat, dressed chicken and bakery items.