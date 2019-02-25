Petrol pumps remain dry for 2nd day

500 oil tankers stranded at Patnitop: FCS&CA
500 oil tankers stranded at Patnitop: FCS&CA
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 24:
Petrol pumps in Kashmir remained dry for the second consecutive day on Sunday as around 500 oil tankers are stranded at Patnitop due to landslide in the area.
Director of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Mohammad Qasim Wani said due to closure of road at Patnitop, oil tankers could not reach their respective destinations on Sunday as well.
“The oil tankers are not allowed to go through the newly built Chenani-Nashri Tunnel. They have to take traditional route which is currently closed due to landslide,” Wani said. “Around 500 tankers are stuck at Patnitop.”
Wani said they were expecting that stranded oil tankers would reach Srinagar on Monday subject to the clearance of road.
On lifting of ration at depots in next two day, Wani said the order was a routine monthly exercise to make way for storing the next supplies.
“This was a routine monthly exercise. We have to clear the entire pending ration by 25th of every month. But the orders were interpreted wrongly. There is no need to panic,” Wani said.
Panic gripped Kashmir valley on Saturday following the issuance of government circulars asking different departments to hoard the stocks keeping in view the situation.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Choudhary said petrol stock is poor.
“We have sufficient stock in transit but it is poor in Valley at present,” Choudhary said.
Owing to the shortage of petrol at filing stations, the administration had issued an advisory to petrol pump owners asking them to ration it.
According to the orders, no petrol pump should issue more than 3 litres of petrol per vehicle per day. Similarly, it has also been advised petrol pump owners to restrict sale of diesel to 10 litres per vehicle per day.
Kashmir Valley Diesel and Petroleum Dealers Association Bilal Ahmad Bhat said that only 15 oil tankers could reach Srinagar on Sunday.
“Today we only received only those tankers that had already crossed Patnitop. But the most of the oil tankers are still stuck on the highway,” Bhat said.
STOCK AVAILABILITY STATUS
LPG cylinders: 14435
Motor Spirit: 164 KL
High Speed Diesel: 2510KL
Superior K Oil : 936 KL
Stocks in transit
LPG Cylinders: 193338
Motor Spirit: 2673KL
High Speed Diesel: 3313 KL
Superior K Oil: 2012 KL