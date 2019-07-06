Petrol price hiked by Rs 2.45, diesel by Rs 2.36

July 06, 2019 | PTI

Petrol price was Saturday hiked by a minimum Rs 2.40 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.36 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised taxes on the fuels to part-fund her Budget for 2019-20.

Petrol price in Delhi was increased by Rs 2.45 per litre to Rs 72.96 while the increase in Mumbai was Rs 2.42 to Rs 78.57, according to a price notification issued by state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC). In Kolkata, petrol price went up by Rs 2.40 to Rs 75.15 and in Chennai by Rs 2.57 to Rs 75.76 a litre.

Diesel price was hiked by Rs 2.36 per litre in Delhi to Rs 66.69 and by Rs 2.50 per litre in Mumbai to Rs 69.60. Rates vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Also prices vary by a few paise at pumps operated by other state-owned fuel retailers, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL).