Petrol crisis continues in Kashmir

Supply of essentials streamlined: Div Com
Srinagar, Mar 03:
The closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway for second consecutive day on Saturday due to fresh landslides has further created shortage of petrol in Valley.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan said that the supply of essentials has been streamlined, but unfortunately people are over-using the petrol which creates a problem.
“People are storing petrol which has created crisis. Otherwise the supply is regular now. We have poultry and enough stock of other essentials including fuel,” he told KNS.
He said 244 fuel tankers have reached Srinagar.
“Everything is regular now. There is no problem. Even the situation has normalised now,” he said.
While the government claims that all is well now, on the ground the fuel crisis continues.
Almost all the petrol pumps in and around Srinagar city as well as in other parts of Kashmir Valley are running dry. (KNS)