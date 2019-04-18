Petrol bomb hurled at NC leader’s house

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Unknown persons Wednesday evening hurled a petrol bomb towards the residence of NC leader and former MLA Ali Mohammad Dar in Doniwari area of Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Sources said unknown persons on motorcyclist hurled petrol bomb towards the NC leader's residence and fled from the spot.

The bomb exploded inside the premises.

However, there was no damage or injuries in the blast. GNS