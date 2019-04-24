About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 24, 2019 | syed rukaya

Petition seeks special quota in professional colleges across India to non-migrant KPs

The High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Union of India and State government with regard to a fresh plea seeking that the Special Quota provided to the Kashmiri Pandit Migrants in professional Colleges across India be extended to the Non Migrant 808 Kashmiri Pandit / Kashmiri Hindu families.
The Court issued notice to GoI through Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Secretary Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development GoI, and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.
The notice on behalf of GoI was accepted by Additional Solicitor General of India, Tahir Majid Shamsi while as Additional Advocate General received notice on behalf of State government.
The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed respondents to file their objections within four weeks.
The petition is filed by the President of Kashmiri Pandit Sangarash Samiti, Sanjay Tickoo through Advocates Salim Gupkari and Gowhar Jan.
Petition states that the petitioner is the Samiti constituted of Kashmiri Pandits / Kashmiri Hindus who are stationed in the Kashmir Valley and have not migrated at any point of time from J&K and represents approximately more than 800 families.
Petition states that the Parliament of India through Parliamentary Standing Committee of Home Affairs through its recommendations had agreed to the fact that the condition of 4000 Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley is pathetic.
It states that it was also expressed by the Committee that some special budgetary provision should be created for fulfilling genuine need of housing, employment and general living of Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley.
The petitioner organization submits that they had requested the official respondents to extend concessions and facilities provided to the Kashmiri migrants/ Kashmiri Pandit Community living in Kashmir comprising less than 3500 souls on the grounds that in Kashmir other than Kashmiri Pandits, qualify for government concessions for better education and other related benefits under "Central/State Minority, Quota" or "SC/ST Quota" or any other "Reserved Quota."
It was also submitted by the petitioner organization that the government is trying hard to change the education policies of the Country in which every part of the society will get benefitted by making the education affordable to the needy.
The petitioner organization had requested that the Special Quota provided to the Kashmiri Pandit Migrants in Professional Colleges across the Country be extended to the Non Migrant 808 Kashmiri Pandit / Kashmiri Hindu families who are living in Kashmir Valley
Petition says that the petitioner had also requested in the representation to issue necessary order, instructions to the concerned Institutions, Colleges, Universities “so that the deserving candidates get benefit of the same and can uplift and upgrade the standard of living in Kashmir Valley.”
The petitioner organization has sought a direction under section 103 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir read with Section 226 Constitution of India to the official respondents to take an appropriate decision on representation filed by the said organization.



