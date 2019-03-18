About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 18, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Petition filed in HC challenging extension of 77th and 103rd amendments to J&K

A petition was Monday filed in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court challenging the extension of 77th and 103rd amendments of the Indian Constitution to the state through a presidential order earlier this month.

Advocates Mohammad Ashraf Bhat and Adil Asimi filed the petition on the grounds that the Constitution of India cannot be applied to Jammu and Kashmir in the absence of a council of ministers.

They pleaded that as the state was under the President's Rule since December last year, there could be no consultation and concurrence of the state government which has to act on the advice of the council of ministers.

"There was hardly any need to apply 77th and 103rd constitutional amendment to the State. Similarly, there was no emergent situation to issue J&K Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019. The timing of these amendments especially when the State was in war-like situation, makes the entire exercise suspect," the petition reads.

"It appears that the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 and Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, have been issued to pave way for a greater constitutional damage to the State," it added.

The petitioners said there are already a number of petitions pending before the Supreme Court, which seek the striking down of Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution which has been inserted in the said constitution by virtue of Constitutional (Application to Jammu & Kashmir) Order, 1954.

They said it is possible that by using the mechanism, which has been adopted for issuing Constitutional (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order and J&K Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, the respondents will do away with Article 35-A.

They said it is also possible that the respondents will amend any state law, including J&K Transfer of Property Act, for doing away with the requirement of being a permanent resident for acquiring any property in the state or applying for a job in any government department.

The impugned Constitutional (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 and J&K Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, having thus been conceived in fraud and delivered in deceit are, therefore, liable to be struck down to maintain the unique constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir, the petitioners pleaded.

 

Latest News

Petition filed in HC challenging extension of 77th and 103rd amendment ...

Petition filed in HC challenging extension of 77th and 103rd amendment ...

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
25-year-old labourer shot dead in Tral village

25-year-old labourer shot dead in Tral village

Mar 18 | Agencies
3 burglars arrested in Budgam, stolen property recovered

3 burglars arrested in Budgam, stolen property recovered

Mar 18 | Agencies
Acid attack uncivilised, heartless crime, does not deserve any clemenc ...

Acid attack uncivilised, heartless crime, does not deserve any clemenc ...

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
ECI issues election notification for Baramulla, Jammu Lok Sabha seats

ECI issues election notification for Baramulla, Jammu Lok Sabha seats

Mar 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Karnah road reopens after two months

Karnah road reopens after two months

Mar 18 | Agencies
Several injured during clashes between protestors and government force ...

Several injured during clashes between protestors and government force ...

Mar 18 | Agencies
India-Pak tensions to figure in Qureshi-Wang talks: China

India-Pak tensions to figure in Qureshi-Wang talks: China

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
Musharraf shifted to Dubai hospital after reaction from rare disease

Musharraf shifted to Dubai hospital after reaction from rare disease

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand terrorist visited Israel in 2016

New Zealand terrorist visited Israel in 2016

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
Bureaucrats

Bureaucrats 'browbeaten, threatened' for backing early JK Assembly pol ...

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
Parrikar to get state funeral with full military honours at Miramar be ...

Parrikar to get state funeral with full military honours at Miramar be ...

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
Forces call off CASO in Pulwama village

Forces call off CASO in Pulwama village

Mar 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Teenage boy goes missing from Sopore, parents seek help

Teenage boy goes missing from Sopore, parents seek help

Mar 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Army man killed, three injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Army man killed, three injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Mar 18 | Nazim Ali Manhas
21 troops dead as gunmen storm Mali army camp

21 troops dead as gunmen storm Mali army camp

Mar 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Christchurch teenager charged with distributing mosque terror attack l ...

Christchurch teenager charged with distributing mosque terror attack l ...

Mar 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 18, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Petition filed in HC challenging extension of 77th and 103rd amendments to J&K

              

A petition was Monday filed in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court challenging the extension of 77th and 103rd amendments of the Indian Constitution to the state through a presidential order earlier this month.

Advocates Mohammad Ashraf Bhat and Adil Asimi filed the petition on the grounds that the Constitution of India cannot be applied to Jammu and Kashmir in the absence of a council of ministers.

They pleaded that as the state was under the President's Rule since December last year, there could be no consultation and concurrence of the state government which has to act on the advice of the council of ministers.

"There was hardly any need to apply 77th and 103rd constitutional amendment to the State. Similarly, there was no emergent situation to issue J&K Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019. The timing of these amendments especially when the State was in war-like situation, makes the entire exercise suspect," the petition reads.

"It appears that the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 and Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, have been issued to pave way for a greater constitutional damage to the State," it added.

The petitioners said there are already a number of petitions pending before the Supreme Court, which seek the striking down of Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution which has been inserted in the said constitution by virtue of Constitutional (Application to Jammu & Kashmir) Order, 1954.

They said it is possible that by using the mechanism, which has been adopted for issuing Constitutional (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order and J&K Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, the respondents will do away with Article 35-A.

They said it is also possible that the respondents will amend any state law, including J&K Transfer of Property Act, for doing away with the requirement of being a permanent resident for acquiring any property in the state or applying for a job in any government department.

The impugned Constitutional (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 and J&K Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, having thus been conceived in fraud and delivered in deceit are, therefore, liable to be struck down to maintain the unique constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir, the petitioners pleaded.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;