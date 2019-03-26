Petition challenges ban on Jamaat; HC issues notices to GoI

March 26, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

High Court Monday issued notice to Government of India (GoI) through Home Secretary Union Ministry of Home Affairs while hearing a fresh petition seeking quashing of the notification terming Jamat-e-Islami (JeI), as an “unlawful Association” under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by GoI vide notification dated 28 February 2019.

The court directed GoI to file a response within two weeks.

The notice on behalf of GoI was accepted by Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) Tahir Majid Shamsi in the open court.

Advocate Shamsi told the court that the petition is not valid and liable to be dismissed as GoI has already established the tribunal to look into the matter.

The petitioner has challenged GoI order to ban Jamaat pleading that the grounds for ban as is mandated under Section 3(2) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 have not been specified.

The petition states that GoI has made “unsupported and sweeping allegations” without specifically providing specific grounds.

“Grounds are not opinions or subsidiary evidence, they should comprise of facts which substantiate the notification. It should include particulars with regards to the dates of the offences, details of the FIR’s registered by the police or the details of the pending prosecution,” it says.

The plea says the decision to declare an association “unlawful” cannot be merely affected by the production of the notification that the grounds have to be spelt out.

It further stated that Jamaat activists were arrested before the formal declaration of ban notification for the purpose of extracting illegal confessional statements so as to use the same as evidence before the Tribunal formed to look into the ban.

The petition states that declaring an association “unlawful” is inherently undemocratic as it engenders a culture of proscription.

“By invoking bans, an unnecessarily larger threat is created as the same ideas gain greater currency once they are pushed underground, a point well recognized by the Act itself. By denying the fundamental freedom of expression and association, bans exaggerate the importance of dissenting ideologies which proliferate through covert means,” reads the petition.

The petitioner has urged that the ban imposed on JeI be quashed by setting aside of notification S.O 1069(E), dated 28 February 2019 issued by GoI.

It has also prayed to declare that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Rules, 1968 are vague, unreasonable, unguided and violative of Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution

