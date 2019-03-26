About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 26, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Petition challenges ban on Jamaat; HC issues notices to GoI

High Court Monday issued notice to Government of India (GoI) through Home Secretary Union Ministry of Home Affairs while hearing a fresh petition seeking quashing of the notification terming Jamat-e-Islami (JeI), as an “unlawful Association” under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by GoI vide notification dated 28 February 2019.
The court directed GoI to file a response within two weeks.
The notice on behalf of GoI was accepted by Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) Tahir Majid Shamsi in the open court.
Advocate Shamsi told the court that the petition is not valid and liable to be dismissed as GoI has already established the tribunal to look into the matter.
The petitioner has challenged GoI order to ban Jamaat pleading that the grounds for ban as is mandated under Section 3(2) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 have not been specified.
The petition states that GoI has made “unsupported and sweeping allegations” without specifically providing specific grounds.
“Grounds are not opinions or subsidiary evidence, they should comprise of facts which substantiate the notification. It should include particulars with regards to the dates of the offences, details of the FIR’s registered by the police or the details of the pending prosecution,” it says.
The plea says the decision to declare an association “unlawful” cannot be merely affected by the production of the notification that the grounds have to be spelt out.
It further stated that Jamaat activists were arrested before the formal declaration of ban notification for the purpose of extracting illegal confessional statements so as to use the same as evidence before the Tribunal formed to look into the ban.
The petition states that declaring an association “unlawful” is inherently undemocratic as it engenders a culture of proscription.
“By invoking bans, an unnecessarily larger threat is created as the same ideas gain greater currency once they are pushed underground, a point well recognized by the Act itself. By denying the fundamental freedom of expression and association, bans exaggerate the importance of dissenting ideologies which proliferate through covert means,” reads the petition.
The petitioner has urged that the ban imposed on JeI be quashed by setting aside of notification S.O 1069(E), dated 28 February 2019 issued by GoI.
It has also prayed to declare that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Rules, 1968 are vague, unreasonable, unguided and violative of Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

Mar 25 | Agencies
Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Mar 25 | Agencies
Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK

Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK's Kathua

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Mar 25 | Javid Sofi
Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed

Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed's body arrives h ...

Mar 25 | AP/Press Trust of India
Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity

SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity 'triple talaq' o ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

Mar 25 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

Mar 25 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 26, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Petition challenges ban on Jamaat; HC issues notices to GoI

              

High Court Monday issued notice to Government of India (GoI) through Home Secretary Union Ministry of Home Affairs while hearing a fresh petition seeking quashing of the notification terming Jamat-e-Islami (JeI), as an “unlawful Association” under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by GoI vide notification dated 28 February 2019.
The court directed GoI to file a response within two weeks.
The notice on behalf of GoI was accepted by Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) Tahir Majid Shamsi in the open court.
Advocate Shamsi told the court that the petition is not valid and liable to be dismissed as GoI has already established the tribunal to look into the matter.
The petitioner has challenged GoI order to ban Jamaat pleading that the grounds for ban as is mandated under Section 3(2) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 have not been specified.
The petition states that GoI has made “unsupported and sweeping allegations” without specifically providing specific grounds.
“Grounds are not opinions or subsidiary evidence, they should comprise of facts which substantiate the notification. It should include particulars with regards to the dates of the offences, details of the FIR’s registered by the police or the details of the pending prosecution,” it says.
The plea says the decision to declare an association “unlawful” cannot be merely affected by the production of the notification that the grounds have to be spelt out.
It further stated that Jamaat activists were arrested before the formal declaration of ban notification for the purpose of extracting illegal confessional statements so as to use the same as evidence before the Tribunal formed to look into the ban.
The petition states that declaring an association “unlawful” is inherently undemocratic as it engenders a culture of proscription.
“By invoking bans, an unnecessarily larger threat is created as the same ideas gain greater currency once they are pushed underground, a point well recognized by the Act itself. By denying the fundamental freedom of expression and association, bans exaggerate the importance of dissenting ideologies which proliferate through covert means,” reads the petition.
The petitioner has urged that the ban imposed on JeI be quashed by setting aside of notification S.O 1069(E), dated 28 February 2019 issued by GoI.
It has also prayed to declare that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Rules, 1968 are vague, unreasonable, unguided and violative of Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution

News From Rising Kashmir

;