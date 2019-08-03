About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Muneer Ahmad Magry

Pestiferous Politics and unjustifiable political benefits

There should be a systematic platform, a framework and parameters to judge the performance of representatives - the pro-people framework is the need of hour

 

 

Citizens have needs and interests that they expect governments to address. In democratic societies, political parties aggregate these demands from diverse groups and articulate public policy options to respond to them. Elections provide voters the opportunity to choose among political parties offering distinct proposals for addressing societal needs. Through their efforts to control and influence public policy, political parties play an intermediary role; linking citizens to their representatives, and serving as the primary channel for holding the government accountable for its performance. Thus, party policy development – the process whereby political parties formulate and seek to implement their proposals for governmental actions – is central to the healthy functioning of a representative democracy. Political parties face a number of challenges in fulfilling their policy formulation role. Particularly in fledgling democracies, parties may: lack clear ideologies; fail to articulate distinctive and coherent policy proposals; have weak structures that remain dormant outside election campaign periods; have narrow and/ or shifting support bases that are defined by personal, regional or ethnic ties; and struggle to conduct cohesive action in Parliament/Assemblies.

In traditional democracies, declining membership and a 24-hour media cycle are spurring an evolution in how political parties communicate with, engage and mobilize supporters. Under this responsible party doctrine, in democracies, elections provide voters the opportunity to choose among political parties offering distinct proposals for addressing societal needs. Now, against the above backdrop, the argument which is discussed here is regarding the undue political mileage profited by representatives who come and go but least deliver against the backdrop of their high hyped rhetorical electoral campaign.

During electioneering, a sea full of dolphins, a meadow blossomed with petals; a long lasting stream is depicted on platter for EVM gains. To be representative’s promise includes stars and moon, but at the climax of their turn as representative they seem clueless amongst themselves or say intrinsically. So, the hitherto unworthy years of representation concludes with sea full of hoes, meadows full of obnoxious weeds, dried streams. Again when the electioneering season starts such representatives don’t have any credible fruition to depict and ask for votes, befool people again, then what they opt at, they will snatch, steal, filch the credible fruitions which have been on ground and at peoples service long before this sort of representative took over the reins.

In simple paradigm this representative will with all all guile try to profit an undue advantage from the work which was initiated and visioned by other representatives who hold the office previously before this disparaging individual took over. To substantiate my above discussed argument I would like to quote an example here. The recent recommendation by Medical Council of India to establish two medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir-one in North Kashmir Handwara and the other one in Udahampur was certainly an accomplishment. But the sad part regarding this prodigious fruition was the political mileage which the immediate former Member of legislative assembly Handwara wanted to garner, his fold with all high hyped social media platforms created an abhorrent unrest to garner solace for electoral paybacks in upcoming assembly polls. Let us be very fair, honest and transparent here. Handwara has an existing structure of District Hospital with all basic and modern amenities, 200 beds occupancy and was established in late 80’s and subsequently upgraded in 90’s, and as per the Medical Council of India criteria and as per MCI 1999 regulations of establishing Medical colleges, it states that 200 beds, a district rank, an undeserved area, and as per these guidelines Handwara was frontrunner to be bestowed with a Medical College and credit must go to the individual who has set the base and benchmark for such an outstanding accomplishment that too in 1980’s as he could foresee the need of such an institution.

Now while coming back to my original and rational argument regarding the undue advantage and profiting by to be representatives, there should be a systematic platform, a framework and parameters to judge the performance of representatives, the pro-people framework is the need of hour. People should be well versed and aware of the achievements and works the outgoing representative have bestowed, who has made the election campaign promises, is he worthwhile to be voted again, his character and disposition, his topsy-turvy images and all should be taken into consideration before going out to vote. His fruitions and the fruitions carried out by other representative who represented previously should be comparatively assessed and then accordingly voted.
In addition to the opportunity to judge at elections the performance of political parties and publicly elected officials who are re-contesting, citizens in modern democracies expect two-way communication throughout the political cycle, but unfortunately this is missing and we need to have this two way cycle in place to fix the accountability.
(Author is a Research Scholar at Deakin University, Australia)

muneer.magray@terisas.ac.in

 

Latest News

Don

Don't pay heed to rumours: Div Com

Aug 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Why was Parl not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advis ...

Why was Parl not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advis ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

Aug 02 | Javid Ahmad
Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding four

Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding four

Aug 02 | PTI/AFP
Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Opposition slams amendment to UAPA, call it draconian

Opposition slams amendment to UAPA, call it draconian

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35 ...

Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35 ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
India asks Pak for

India asks Pak for 'unimpeded' consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terr ...

Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terr ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

Aug 02 | Rising Kashmir News
NDTV

NDTV's Ravish Kumar NDTV wins Ramon Magsaysay Award 2019

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
Army, IAF put on high alert in JK: reports

Army, IAF put on high alert in JK: reports

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

Aug 02 | Agencies
Any discussion on Kashmir will be only with Pakistan, bilaterally: Jai ...

Any discussion on Kashmir will be only with Pakistan, bilaterally: Jai ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Deployment of troops in JK based on internal security situation: MHA

Deployment of troops in JK based on internal security situation: MHA

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
ED attaches Zahoor Watali

ED attaches Zahoor Watali's assets worth Rs1.73 crore

Aug 02 | Agencies
Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
US preparing to withdraw over 5K troops from Afghanistan: Report

US preparing to withdraw over 5K troops from Afghanistan: Report

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Gunfight rages in Shopian

Gunfight rages in Shopian's Pandoshan

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Over 280 companies of forces being deployed in Kashmir

Over 280 companies of forces being deployed in Kashmir

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Muneer Ahmad Magry

Pestiferous Politics and unjustifiable political benefits

There should be a systematic platform, a framework and parameters to judge the performance of representatives - the pro-people framework is the need of hour

 

 

              

Citizens have needs and interests that they expect governments to address. In democratic societies, political parties aggregate these demands from diverse groups and articulate public policy options to respond to them. Elections provide voters the opportunity to choose among political parties offering distinct proposals for addressing societal needs. Through their efforts to control and influence public policy, political parties play an intermediary role; linking citizens to their representatives, and serving as the primary channel for holding the government accountable for its performance. Thus, party policy development – the process whereby political parties formulate and seek to implement their proposals for governmental actions – is central to the healthy functioning of a representative democracy. Political parties face a number of challenges in fulfilling their policy formulation role. Particularly in fledgling democracies, parties may: lack clear ideologies; fail to articulate distinctive and coherent policy proposals; have weak structures that remain dormant outside election campaign periods; have narrow and/ or shifting support bases that are defined by personal, regional or ethnic ties; and struggle to conduct cohesive action in Parliament/Assemblies.

In traditional democracies, declining membership and a 24-hour media cycle are spurring an evolution in how political parties communicate with, engage and mobilize supporters. Under this responsible party doctrine, in democracies, elections provide voters the opportunity to choose among political parties offering distinct proposals for addressing societal needs. Now, against the above backdrop, the argument which is discussed here is regarding the undue political mileage profited by representatives who come and go but least deliver against the backdrop of their high hyped rhetorical electoral campaign.

During electioneering, a sea full of dolphins, a meadow blossomed with petals; a long lasting stream is depicted on platter for EVM gains. To be representative’s promise includes stars and moon, but at the climax of their turn as representative they seem clueless amongst themselves or say intrinsically. So, the hitherto unworthy years of representation concludes with sea full of hoes, meadows full of obnoxious weeds, dried streams. Again when the electioneering season starts such representatives don’t have any credible fruition to depict and ask for votes, befool people again, then what they opt at, they will snatch, steal, filch the credible fruitions which have been on ground and at peoples service long before this sort of representative took over the reins.

In simple paradigm this representative will with all all guile try to profit an undue advantage from the work which was initiated and visioned by other representatives who hold the office previously before this disparaging individual took over. To substantiate my above discussed argument I would like to quote an example here. The recent recommendation by Medical Council of India to establish two medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir-one in North Kashmir Handwara and the other one in Udahampur was certainly an accomplishment. But the sad part regarding this prodigious fruition was the political mileage which the immediate former Member of legislative assembly Handwara wanted to garner, his fold with all high hyped social media platforms created an abhorrent unrest to garner solace for electoral paybacks in upcoming assembly polls. Let us be very fair, honest and transparent here. Handwara has an existing structure of District Hospital with all basic and modern amenities, 200 beds occupancy and was established in late 80’s and subsequently upgraded in 90’s, and as per the Medical Council of India criteria and as per MCI 1999 regulations of establishing Medical colleges, it states that 200 beds, a district rank, an undeserved area, and as per these guidelines Handwara was frontrunner to be bestowed with a Medical College and credit must go to the individual who has set the base and benchmark for such an outstanding accomplishment that too in 1980’s as he could foresee the need of such an institution.

Now while coming back to my original and rational argument regarding the undue advantage and profiting by to be representatives, there should be a systematic platform, a framework and parameters to judge the performance of representatives, the pro-people framework is the need of hour. People should be well versed and aware of the achievements and works the outgoing representative have bestowed, who has made the election campaign promises, is he worthwhile to be voted again, his character and disposition, his topsy-turvy images and all should be taken into consideration before going out to vote. His fruitions and the fruitions carried out by other representative who represented previously should be comparatively assessed and then accordingly voted.
In addition to the opportunity to judge at elections the performance of political parties and publicly elected officials who are re-contesting, citizens in modern democracies expect two-way communication throughout the political cycle, but unfortunately this is missing and we need to have this two way cycle in place to fix the accountability.
(Author is a Research Scholar at Deakin University, Australia)

muneer.magray@terisas.ac.in

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;