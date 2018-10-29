Pesticides in food

A news report was published recently on French government banning the use of a popular pesticide as dozens of people had got sick after possibly consuming contaminated food. People might disregard the French connection as having least to do with the health in Jammu and Kashmir state. As a matter of fact, use of pesticides and contaminated food has hit country after country and also been raised as a concern in this state where agriculture and allied sector is the principal one. Over the years unregulated use of pesticides and insecticides by fruit growers and farmers have made it an acute problem in the state. Kashmir’s famous orchards may turn out to be a major health hazard if the use of chemicals is not regulated. The growers, since most of the produce is for selling purpose only, may not be even aware or observed anything wrong with the rampant use of pesticides and insecticides. There has been evidence that insecticides have found their way to human food chain. In a glaring mistake that could have cost lives, a mutton seller was found to have sprayed insecticide on stock, which was seized by the municipal corporation officials. Like insecticides, there are a number of toxic substances that may enter food chain and bear upon health of the people. Food safety is an important concern and it is the prime responsibility of Food Control Organisation to ensure that Food Safety Act is properly implemented in the state. Besides the use of chemicals by growers, vendors have also been found in the deplorable act of arterially ripening certain fruits using chemicals like calcium carbide. Calcium carbide and oxytocin are known agents used to ripen fruits and vegetables and many vendors have been taken to task on disregarding health to make more profits. Besides food contamination, people in J&K are afflicted with adulterated and unhygienic food items sold in the markets. Overall there have been little improvements in sanitation and proper storage to be ensured by vendors. As the state prepares for the maiden health policy, food safety should also find detailed mention. The regulation of pesticides and insecticides by growers must also be awarded priority. State’s health department must devise a strategy to combat harmful agents that have been entering the food chain and wreaking havoc on public health. Food Control Organization also needs to be activated, as it seems to be in slumber and only wake up on few occasions throughout the year.