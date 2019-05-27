Pesky politics and rogue politicians

May 27, 2019 | Shah Faez Hussain

All the political leaders of Kashmir experienced many ups and downs during past some years. After the breakdown of coalition government led by Bharatiya Janata Party and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP saw an unforeseen downfall. PDP chief after losing power tried her best to get connected with the people. NC chief and others started taunting Mehbooba for the 2016 unrest in Kashmir valley and as expected Mehbooba held Delhi responsible for that. Eventually, Governor’s rule was established. After some months, Governor’s rule expired and the President’s rule was imposed in the state. Recently parliamentary elections were conducted and the results are finally out. In Kashmir valley, National Conference won all the three seats despite record low voter turnout as compared with the previous elections.

Many new parties emerged at the political arena of the valley but the main contest was between National Conference and People’s Democratic Party. Ironically, Kashmiri Politicians at the time of voting show dreams to people and act as “dream merchants”. They promise people to take them to moon but once they get the perks of power they forget everything except their ‘vested interests’. They give hollow promises and show ‘castles in the air’ to the exploitable masses. At the time of elections, they wave green flags and profess: Kashmir issue needs to be resolved as per the wishes and aspirations of the people, but once they reach the corridors of power they even forget their constituencies and the people who voted them to power. They shift their bases from their native villages to high security fortified mansions.

After elections, these politicians go into’ hibernation mode’ for complete one season and turn up at the ‘next election’ time so as to cast another magic spell of futile ‘hopes and promises’ among the poor masses at large. They completely lose the contact with the people and remain busy in filling up their coffers only. And to add insult to their wrongdoings they start accusing Delhi for everything. Every state government needs to cooperate with the central government so that the state gets developed in leaps and bounds but these power hungry politicians of the state leave no stone unturned to push this state into further crises and misery.

One thing is ample clear that political parties in Kashmir have never been able to strike a chord with the public. The track record of every mainstream party portrays a ‘sorry picture’ of their affairs in the state. So far, the change of government after every election season hasn’t proved fruitful for the people of Kashmir in particular. Every time people vote for a change but they get rejection and dejection in return. Unfortunately, this vicious cycle of ‘power politics’ is continuing the same way as being witnessed since decades now. This rogue politics of exploitation has created a deep mistrust between people and the politicians. If people support the government, they are doomed, If they don’t they are still doomed. Politics in Kashmir has become a Zero-Sum quandary and people are losing faith in democracy and consider voting a fruitless exercise resulting in low voter turnout. Kashmiri politicians need to do a serious introspection and must live up to the expectations of people in future. One may ask, is there anything that can shake their dead conscience?

(Author is 8th class student of St. Peter’s International Academy, Anantnag)

