Personally opposed to seat sharing with PDP, Cong: Lone

‘Alliance and seat sharing not faces of the same coin’
‘Alliance and seat sharing not faces of the same coin’
Srinagar:
Senior National Conference leader and former speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Muhammad Akbar Lone on Wednesday opposed seat sharing of his party with either Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Congress and urged the party top brass not to take any such decision and better it would be for National Conference to contest the elections on its own.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Fateha ceremony of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 113th birth anniversary, Akbar Lone said, “I am personally opposed to seat sharing with PDP or Congress for the forthcoming Lok Sabha or Assembly elections. We had offered alliance to PDP and Congress only for protecting Article 35-A and there is hell of difference between alliance and seat sharing. National Conference should fight on its own as our workers are ready to go out in the field and fight those who challenge National Conference.”