Person who resolves Kashmir dispute according people's wishes worth Nobel Peace Prize: Pak PM

RK Online DeskSrinagar
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the person who resolves Kashmir dispute according to wishes of the people deserves Noble Peace Prize.
“I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent,” Khan wrote on Twitter.
The remark came days after a resolution was submitted in the Pakistan parliament seeking Noble Peace Prize for Khan.
The resolution was moved after the Pakistan government released Indian pilot, who was arrested after he had ejected when his jet was shot down by Pak Air force.
Pakistan’s information minister, Fawad Chaudry had submitted the resolution in parliament and said Khan had played a "sagacious role" in reducing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.