Performance of ISM deptt reviewed

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Thursday reviewed the performance of Indian Systems of Medicine department here at a meeting with concerned officers.

As per an official, the meeting was attended by Deputy Director ISM, Dr Anil Kant Gupta, Deputy Director Education, H R Pakhroo, Divisional Sports Officers JKSSC, Ravi Singh, Assistant District Medical Officers of districts of Jammu Division and other senior functionaries.

The meeting discussed in detailed the services being provided by the ISM department, availability of ISM supplies, equipments and machinery at different health centres, patients treated, medical staff strength including para medics and technical personnel.

The medical officers informed about the requirement of para medical staff, Machinery and other requirements in their respective districts.

The Div Com also reviewed the progress on upcoming district Ayush Hospitals and establishment of wellness centers in the districts.

The Div Com sought details of school health checkup programmes under CSS and number of school children screened.

The Div Com asked the concerned officers to ensure adequate medical supplies to all the districts of the division for better health care. He also asked for organizing special yoga camps /medical camps in schools.