Performance of ICDS, Social Welfare Deptts reviewed at Ganderbal

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan Tuesday convened a meeting with the concerned officers to review the overall performance of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programmes and Social Welfare Department in the district.

The meeting was attended by CPO, Programme Officer, ICDS, DyCEO and DSWO.

The Programme Officer, ICDS briefed the DDC about the overall performance of ICDS Programmes in the district and highlighted the achievements besides progress on Construction of Anganwadi centers under convergence plan MGNREGA.

The meeting was informed that in the district, ICDS will open one "Stop Center" for Rehabilitation of women who are victims of domestic violence and will provide support to such women besides immediate emergency and non-emergency services like medical, legal, Psychological and Counseling support under one roof to fight against any form of violence.

The District Programme Officer gave a detailed overview about the activities including Supplementary Nutrition, Health Checkups, awareness to mothers regarding nutrition issues and schemes of the ICDS Programme like Mahila Shakti Kendre Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Poshan Abhayaan, Scheme for Adolescent Girls (SAG) and supply of nutrition items in respect of ICDS Projects in the district.

During the meeting, DDC also reviewed the performance of Social Welfare Department. District Social Welfare Officer, Ganderbal presented an overview of various welfare schemes central as well as state sponsored and scholarship programmes being implemented in the district.

DDC asked the concerned to ensure adequate implementation of all schemes in a focused and concerted way so that the derived objections are achieved at the grass root level. He also directed to create awareness among the general public about various schemes of child development, women empowerment, health tips for adolescent girls through utilizing the latest methods of mass as well as social media at village and block level.