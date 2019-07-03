Performance gap: Is it really Public vs. Private teacher

July 03, 2019 | Shahid Qureshi

Learners in the private schools inarguably outperform their public school counterparts in standardised tests and annual examinations. Is it fair to conclude that private schools outperform public schools? The performance gap between government and private schools is one of the most debated topics in our society. Much has been written as to what accounts for this gap. Almost all studies conducted have looked at the administrative, institutional and instructional aspects while the social dimension has been invariably missed out.

A great majority of learners admitted to public schools are disadvantaged on almost all the non-institutional characteristics associated with high academic scores. Normally children sent to the government schools are low at many vital parameters associated with educational achievement like socio-economic status, sociocultural, educational background, motivational level and student specific characteristics having bearing on performance. Low motivation, poverty, child labour, engagement in domestic chores reflects in absenteeism, psychological absence in classroom.

Parents of private school learners offer active cooperation to schools, active involvement in their children's education spending most of their time, attending their schools; homework, school notices and doing many other things. Government schools on the contrary neither receive any feedback nor cooperation from parents. There is often no communication between the family and school. Education is a tetra polar social activity requiring a sustained collaboration between the four main stake holders; teachers, students, parents and child's environment. Malfunctioning of any of the component has adverse effect on the quality of educational ecosystem. I am of strong view that academic performance of a child is predominantly determined by non-institutional factors.

All socio-cultural, socio-psychological, economic, intellectual and motivational disadvantages add up to reflect in low academic performance. A report card is less an institutional commitment but more a manifestation of all circumstances and conditions that child has undergone. The low academic outcome largely on account of multivariate deprivations is often blamed on the teacher.

Education is not a mechanical process, it is an organic process. Despite spending huge amounts on public education in-terms of budgetary allocations, infrastructure, institutional accountability, pedagogical and instructional experiments, the learning outcomes in government schools haven't improved significantly. Reducing a multifaceted problem to an over simplistic question of private vs public teacher is akin to barking up the wrong tree. Teaching is not delivery system. Students either want to learn or don't want to learn. Genuine involvement of the student in the learning process is sine quo none of any learning to take place. This learner involvement most often springs from child's commitment born out of sociocultural aspirations.

In the case of public schools, the conditions are normally such that child oftentimes does not relate to the teaching process because he finds the classroom activity at odds with the life he lives outside the institution. Having worked with and observed the children in both the settings, I'm of the opinion that the performance gap between private and public schools is less about the accountability of the institutions nor is it a public vs private teacher debate as is commonly assumed to be. It is a manifestation of inequalities between variously placed social classes representing diverse economic, educational and sociocultural backgrounds. It is how social classes affect motivational levels of students and their sociocultural aspirations.

Government and private schools represent diverse environments. One is the culture of slums and the other the culture of elites -for the latter education is a remunerative activity whereas for the former it is a compulsion. It is inequality firmly ingrained in social attitudes as everyone wants elitist environment for his child. Unless legal provisions in favour of uniform setting for children of all classes from the son of a menial labourer to that of the state executive are put in place, a level playing field is inconceivable.

(Author Is a Teacher by Profession)

