Perfectly safe to watch lunar eclipse with naked eyes: DAK

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

As the longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century is happening tonight, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday claimed that it was perfectly safe to watch this spectacular view with naked eyes.

“Weather permitting, we will be witnessing the longest total lunar eclipse of the century that will last for one hour and forty-three minutes.

During this time the usually silvery moon will take a reddish hue, a phenomenon called Blood Moon,” DAP President Dr Nisar ul Hassan said.

“You don’t need to wear special filters or protective glasses to view this beautiful celestial sight.

It is perfectly safe to watch this spectacular view with naked eyes,” said DAK president Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

