People's Conference will field candidates on all seats for J-K assembly polls: Sajad Lone

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone Friday said his party will not enter into a pre-poll alliance with any party for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections and contest all 87 seats.
The PDP had on November 21 staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference (NC) and the Congress. This was followed by another bid from the two-member Lone-led People's Conference that claimed the support of the BJP and 18 lawmakers from other parties.
Following the developments, Governor Satya Pal Malik abruptly dissolved the state assembly on November 21 night.
"There will be no pre-poll alliance with any party neither a regional party nor a national party," Lone told reporters here.
The People's Conference will field candidates on all the assembly seats across the three regions of the state, said Lone, whose party won the mayoral polls in the recently concluded municipal elections in the state with the BJP's backing.
"We will fight on all 87 seats. Just wait for the coming time, many people will join us whether those who are new to politics or those who have experience Whether it is Pir Panjal or Jammu, Chenab, south Kashmir, central Kashmir or north Kashmir or Ladakh, our candidates will be on all 87 seats, he said.
Lone was speaking to reporters at a press conference after former PDP MLA from Zadibal constituency Abid Ansari joined the People's Conference.
Abid's nephew and influential Shia leader Imran Ansari has already joined Lone's party.
Asked about his tweet on the civilian killings in Pulwama district in which he said anti-militancy operations by security forces should be called off if there was "even a remote chance of civilians getting killed", Lone reiterated the demand, saying such questions need to be asked.
"Forget politics, they (civilians) are amongst us. Whenever there is an operation by government forces, they should look at the cost and benefits. What I said was straight from the heart that if you have to kill seven civilians for killing three militants, then you have to ask questions," he said.
Seven civilians died in the district Saturday after security forces allegedly opened fire on a crowd that tried to storm the site of an encounter in which three militants and an army man were killed.